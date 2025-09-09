Given your vast experience, vice president office would certainly attain greater veneration, glory: Dhankhar to VP-elect Radhakrishnan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Given your vast experience, vice president office would certainly attain greater veneration, glory: Dhankhar to VP-elect Radhakrishnan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Political Turmoil: A Crisis of Leadership and Stability
China's Women's Soccer Team: Embracing Change to Reclaim Glory
The Resilient Shadow: Khalil Al-Hayya's Ascent in Hamas Leadership
Pakistan's T20I Squad Eyes Asia Cup Glory Amid Bold Changes
Political Turmoil in France: Macron Seeks New Leadership