Three-time National People's Party MLA Limison D Sangma elected unopposed as new deputy speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Three-time National People's Party MLA Limison D Sangma elected unopposed as new deputy speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NSUI Unveils Transformative Agenda for DUSU Elections
BJP Unveils Promising Manifesto for Bodoland Territorial Council Elections
''They stole Haryana, Maharashtra elections; we proved that in Karnataka recently,'' says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat.
Shiv Sena Demands Compulsory Voting in Presidential Elections
Limison D Sangma: Unopposed Deputy Speaker Election Marks New Era in Meghalaya Assembly