Congratulate Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's first female PM, it's shining example of women's empowerment: PM Modi.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Congratulate Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's first female PM, it's shining example of women's empowerment: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Pledge for Peace: A New Dawn in Manipur
Nepal's First Woman PM: A Milestone in Women Empowerment
In Operation Sindoor, 'valiant sons' of Manipur played key role: PM Modi in Imphal.
Have to build strong bridge between people of Hills and Valley in Manipur: PM Modi in Imphal.
NAREDCO Proposes 'Right to Housing Day' on PM Modi's Birthday