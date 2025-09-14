In last 8 months we studied, ensured simplification of GST so that there is no classification problems: FM Sitharaman in Chennai.
To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on reforming GST: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
We were working on bringing reforms during last 8 months as policy driven exercise: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
Classification of goods has been simplified in this latest GST reforms, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
99 per cent of all goods in 12 per cent have come to 5 per cent, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
1.5 cr businesses has come into fold under GST in last 8 years from earlier 66 lakh: Union Finance Minister Sitharaman in Chennai.