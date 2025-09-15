PM arrives at Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata to inaugurate Combined Commanders’ Conference of armed forces: Defence official.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:35 IST
