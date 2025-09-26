MiG 21 mighty machine, national pride and defence shield; we have deep attachment to it, it shaped our confidence: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
MiG 21 mighty machine, national pride and defence shield; we have deep attachment to it, it shaped our confidence: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MiG 21 is not only an aircraft or machine but also proof of deep India-Russia ties: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chandigarh.
MiG 21 always kept honour of national flag high; This farewell is of our collective memories, national pride: Rajnath Singh.
In its history, there were many occasions when MiG 21 proved its decisive capacity: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
MiG 21 witness to many brave works; Its contribution not limited to one incident or a war, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
History of military aviation incredible; MiG 21 added many proud moments in military aviation journey: Rajnath Singh.