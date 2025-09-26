MiG 21 always kept honour of national flag high; This farewell is of our collective memories, national pride: Rajnath Singh.
MiG 21 is not only an aircraft or machine but also proof of deep India-Russia ties: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chandigarh.
