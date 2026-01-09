Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Released in 2025, the Practical Guide to Integrating Health and Well-Being Education in Schools was developed by UNESCO’s International Bureau of Education (UNESCO-IBE) in Geneva, in collaboration with the UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office for West Africa in Dakar. The guide was produced with support from major international partners, including the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Designed primarily for school leaders and educational communities in West and Central Africa, the guide forms part of a broader UNESCO effort, alongside companion publications for teachers and curriculum developers, to embed health and well-being at the core of education systems.

Why Health and Learning Cannot Be Separated

The guide is built on a simple but powerful idea: children learn better when they are healthy, safe and emotionally supported. Across West and Central Africa, many learners face serious barriers to learning, including infectious diseases, rising non-communicable illnesses, malnutrition, mental health challenges, school violence, early pregnancy and substance abuse. Poverty, conflict, climate shocks and the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have worsened these problems. The guide argues that health and well-being education is not just about preventing disease, but about protecting children’s rights, promoting equality and helping young people develop the skills they need to lead balanced and dignified lives.

What Makes a School Health-Promoting

Rather than treating health education as a single subject, the guide promotes the concept of the “Health-Promoting School,” developed by WHO and UNESCO. In this model, health and well-being are part of everyday school life. A health-promoting school is safe, inclusive and welcoming. It has clear rules that encourage respect and non-violence, clean and secure facilities, opportunities for physical activity and positive relationships between learners, teachers and staff. Health topics are addressed in lessons, but also reinforced through school practices, extracurricular activities and partnerships with families and local services. Importantly, the guide stresses that there is no single model to follow, each school must adapt the approach to its own cultural, social and economic context.

Turning Vision into Action at School Level

The heart of the guide lies in its practical, step-by-step approach to implementation. Schools are encouraged to create a “Health and Well-Being Promoting School” project that involves all stakeholders, including school leaders, teachers, non-teaching staff, learners, parents and community representatives. The process begins with a participatory assessment of the school’s current situation, looking at issues such as hygiene, safety, relationships, access to services and existing activities. Learners can take part as active contributors, helping identify problems and propose solutions. Based on this shared understanding, schools define clear priorities, set realistic goals and plan activities across the school year. These may include revising school rules, organising sports or creative events, improving sanitation, or launching awareness campaigns. To ensure sustainability, schools are encouraged to formalise their commitments through internal regulations and a jointly developed school charter on health and well-being.

Everyone Has a Role to Play

A key message of the guide is that improving health and well-being at school is a collective effort. Teachers and staff are supported through training and awareness-raising activities, helping them feel confident discussing sensitive topics and supporting learners. Learners are encouraged to take leadership roles through health committees, delegate systems, or health clubs, allowing them to develop empathy, responsibility and communication skills. Parents are invited to participate through meetings, workshops and joint activities, helping reinforce healthy behaviours at home. Communities and local services are also seen as essential partners, extending the school’s impact beyond its walls. By bringing all these actors together, the guide shows how schools can become powerful spaces for learning, care and social change, where health and education work hand in hand to shape a better future.