From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

The Africa Economic Brief, prepared by economists at the African Development Bank Group and informed by research from institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations Population Division, and global datasets including the World Development Indicators and the Penn World Table, argues that Africa is entering a decisive demographic era. While many parts of the world are ageing and shrinking, Africa’s population is expanding rapidly and is overwhelmingly young. By 2025, the continent is expected to have about 1.5 billion people, with nearly 60 percent under the age of 25. This youthful population could become a powerful driver of growth and global influence, but only if Africa manages to turn numbers into productivity and opportunity.

A Youthful Advantage That Has Not Paid Off

Despite its demographic strength, Africa has not yet gained a demographic dividend. Over the last fifty years, Africa’s share of the global population has risen sharply, but its share of global economic output has remained stuck at just over 3 percent. Employment growth has also lagged behind population growth, meaning many young people struggle to find productive jobs. The brief shows that in many African countries, fast population growth has not translated into higher living standards. Instead, it has often spread limited economic gains more thinly, leading to persistent poverty and vulnerability. This contrasts with other regions that used similar demographic phases to industrialize and raise incomes.

Low Productivity at the Core of the Problem

The main reason Africa has failed to benefit from its demographic growth is low labor productivity. Although Africa’s total GDP growth has been close to the global average, growth per person has been weak, less than 1 percent per year over the long term. African workers today produce far less than the global average, and the gap has widened over time. In the 1970s, an African worker produced just over half of the world average output per worker; today, that figure is closer to one-third. This weak productivity performance explains why population growth has not led to broad improvements in living standards across the continent.

Gaps in Education and Investment

Two deep structural gaps explain Africa’s low productivity: human capital and physical capital. Education levels have improved steadily, and Africans are spending more years in school than in the past. However, progress started from a very low base. Today, the average African adult has just over eight years of schooling, which is not enough to develop strong technical and digital skills. The brief shows that education has a large impact on productivity: each extra year of schooling significantly raises output per worker, especially when education focuses on digital and technological skills.

At the same time, Africa suffers from chronic underinvestment in infrastructure and capital. Public and private investment in roads, energy, transport, digital connectivity, health, and education has been far too low for decades. While other emerging economies rapidly built capital and modern production systems, Africa’s capital stock per person grew slowly, widening the gap with the rest of the world. This lack of investment limits private sector growth, job creation, and the ability to absorb a growing workforce.

Turning Population Growth into Opportunity

The brief argues that Africa can still turn its demographic surge into a powerful economic asset, but this will require bold and sustained action. Governments must scale up public investment to crowd in private capital, while improving economic governance and stability. Digital transformation is seen as a major opportunity, with investments in broadband, digital infrastructure, innovation hubs, and links to the African diaspora helping to boost productivity and create modern jobs for young people and women. Education systems need deep reform to focus on relevant skills, especially science, technology, and digital literacy, and to better connect schools and universities with labor market needs.

The report also highlights Africa’s natural resources as a potential engine of inclusive growth if managed sustainably and linked to local value addition. Finally, targeted financial support for youth entrepreneurship, such as dedicated youth investment funds, could help overcome financing barriers and allow young Africans to turn ideas into productive businesses.

The central message is clear: Africa’s demographic future is not automatic. With the right investments and policies, the continent’s young population could become one of the world’s greatest growth engines. Without action, the same demographic forces risk deepening unemployment, inequality, and economic frustration