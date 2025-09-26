Left Menu

'Disturbed area' under AFSPA extended for 6 months in Nagaland's 9 districts and also 21 police stations in 5 other districts: MHA order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:12 IST
