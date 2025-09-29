Left Menu

Assam govt requests MHA to invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore over singer Zubeen Garg's death: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:11 IST
Assam govt requests MHA to invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore over singer Zubeen Garg's death: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam govt requests MHA to invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore over singer Zubeen Garg's death: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yuvraj Sandhu Struggles as Rattanon Wins Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Yuvraj Sandhu Struggles as Rattanon Wins Mercuries Taiwan Masters

 Global
2
Top U.S. Agricultural Official Visits Taiwan Amid Tariff Discussions

Top U.S. Agricultural Official Visits Taiwan Amid Tariff Discussions

 Taiwan
3
Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

 India
4
Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025