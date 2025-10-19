US warns of credible reports that Hamas is planning attack on Palestinian civilians, which it says would violate Gaza ceasefire, reports AP.
PTI | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 19-10-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 03:51 IST
