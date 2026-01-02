Economic Turmoil Fuels Protest in Iran's Provinces

Protests triggered by Iran's troubled economy have expanded from major cities into rural provinces, with at least seven fatalities, marking the first deaths among security forces and protesters in these demonstrations, authorities report.

This wave of protests, although not as widespread as the 2022 Mahsa Amini demonstrations, is driven by economic grievances, including inflation and currency devaluation, prompting nationwide dissatisfaction.

The Iranian government struggles to manage the escalating tensions as citizens challenge the theocracy amid calls for economic and political reforms, highlighting an enduring public outcry for change.