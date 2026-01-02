Kim Jong Un's Heir Apparent: The Rise of Ju Ae

In an unexpected move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju Ae, has taken a significant public step forward, appearing with her parents at the Kumsusan mausoleum. This marked her first public appearance at the site, where homage is paid to the nation's previous leaders.

Ju Ae's growing presence in state media over the past three years has sparked intense speculation. Analysts and South Korea's intelligence agency suggest that Kim's daughter may be under preparation to assume leadership, a move that would continue the lineage of rulers in the reclusive nation.

While her exact age remains undisclosed, Ju Ae, believed to be born in the early 2010s, has already made significant public appearances, including a trip to Beijing. As the Kim family seeks to affirm its dynastic heritage, Ju Ae's role appears increasingly pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)