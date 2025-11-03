Modi Ji is PM but it seems he has nothing to say about education, health, MSP, investment: Mallikarjun Kharge at press meet in Patna.
PM forgot demonetisation, MSP issues; he is giving false promises; he is 'Jhooton ki Sardar', alleges Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna.
