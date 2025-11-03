We will fulfil our promises; we did it in Rajasthan and Telangana: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at press meet in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
