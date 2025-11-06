Champaran to get new airport, all closed sugar mills to be revived; major schemes to be launched for Tharu community: Shah in Bettiah.
PTI | Bettiah | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Champaran to get new airport, all closed sugar mills to be revived; major schemes to be launched for Tharu community: Shah in Bettiah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AfDB Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Algeria to Drive Development Goals
Modi established Makhana Board; if 'Lalu & co' come to power, 'infiltrator ghusao board' will be set up, alleges Shah in Bettiah.
Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants snatch jobs, pose security threats; this election is for making Bihar 'infiltrator-free': Shah in Bettiah.
BJP leaders urge people to vote for NDA in name of religion, not for development, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar's Motihari.
RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' slogan; no place for 'bahubalis' in NDA govt: Shah in Bettiah.