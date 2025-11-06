Left Menu

Global value chain going through disruptive phase, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at SBI event.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:51 IST
Global value chain going through disruptive phase, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at SBI event.

Global value chain going through disruptive phase, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at SBI event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WYCE Exclusivity: Redefining Luxury Living in Pune's Real Estate Landscape

WYCE Exclusivity: Redefining Luxury Living in Pune's Real Estate Landscape

 India
2
Amitabh Kant Criticizes Regulatory Compliance Burdens in India

Amitabh Kant Criticizes Regulatory Compliance Burdens in India

 India
3
Moses Sichone Takes Helm: Zambia's New Hope for Africa Cup of Nations

Moses Sichone Takes Helm: Zambia's New Hope for Africa Cup of Nations

 Global
4
Unleashing Fury: Climate Change's Role in Hurricane Melissa's Devastation

Unleashing Fury: Climate Change's Role in Hurricane Melissa's Devastation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025