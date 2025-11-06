Left Unity's Aditi Mishra wins president's post in JNU Students' Union polls, defeating ABVP's Vikas Patel by 449 votes: Election panel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:38 IST
