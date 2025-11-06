Left Menu

Left Unity's Aditi Mishra wins president's post in JNU Students' Union polls, defeating ABVP's Vikas Patel by 449 votes: Election panel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:38 IST
Left Unity's Aditi Mishra wins president's post in JNU Students' Union polls, defeating ABVP's Vikas Patel by 449 votes: Election panel.
  • Country:
  • India

Left Unity's Aditi Mishra wins president's post in JNU Students' Union polls, defeating ABVP's Vikas Patel by 449 votes: Election panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Struggle: A Ceasefire Amidst Chaos

Sudan's Struggle: A Ceasefire Amidst Chaos

 Global
2
Pakistan Refutes Claims of Denied Entry on Religious Grounds

Pakistan Refutes Claims of Denied Entry on Religious Grounds

 Pakistan
3
Jeanine Anez: From Detention to Invitation

Jeanine Anez: From Detention to Invitation

 Global
4
Katkari Community's Protest Gains Attention, Sparks Government Meeting

Katkari Community's Protest Gains Attention, Sparks Government Meeting

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025