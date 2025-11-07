Left Menu

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says controversial land deal in Pune allegedly involving his son Parth Pawar has been scrapped.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:39 IST
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says controversial land deal in Pune allegedly involving his son Parth Pawar has been scrapped.
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says controversial land deal in Pune allegedly involving his son Parth Pawar has been scrapped.

