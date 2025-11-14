Reliance Industries Ltd will set up 1 GW Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu.
PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Reliance Industries Ltd will set up 1 GW Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
To power proposed AI Data Centre sustainably, RIL will also develop 6 GWp solar power project in Andhra: CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Reliance's Bold Leap: Revolutionizing AI Infrastructure and Renewable Energy in Andhra
Operation Endgame: Cybercrime Infrastructure Dismantled in Europol Crackdown
Bihar Assembly poll results trend indicates people are with PM Modi, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam summit.
Andhra Pradesh will be gateway for investments, says CM Chandrababu Naidu at CII Summit in Vizag.