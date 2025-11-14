Bihar's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of BJP wins Tarapur seat by margin of 45,843 votes.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of BJP wins Tarapur seat by margin of 45,843 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi reaches BJP headquarters amid chants of 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', and cheers from party workers over NDA win in Bihar polls.
BJP Triumphs in Nuapada Bypoll: A Game-changer for Odisha Politics
BJP's Bihar Triumph Sparks Hope for West Bengal Win
BJP's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Effective Governance
BJP Triumphs in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha Assembly Bypolls