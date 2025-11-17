India's exports dip 11.8 per cent to USD 34.38 bn in October; imports rise 16.63 per cent to USD 76.06 bn: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:53 IST
India's exports dip 11.8 per cent to USD 34.38 bn in October; imports rise 16.63 per cent to USD 76.06 bn: Govt data.
