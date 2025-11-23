Israel's military says it has killed senior Hezbollah militant Haytham Tabtabai in a strike on Beirut, reports AP.
PTI | Harethreik | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:39 IST
