The more innovators grow, the more secure, capable and 'Aatmanirbhar' India will become: Defence minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
