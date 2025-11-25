Our government will continue to serve 'Guru parmpara' the same way, says PM Modi at Kurukshetra.
PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Our government will continue to serve 'Guru parmpara' the same way, says PM Modi at Kurukshetra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa's Coach Aims to 'Grovel' India Amidst Tense Test Match
New Export Promotion Mission Aims to Boost India's Trade Competitiveness
Raina Urges Indian Test Batsmen to Revive First-Class Tradition
India's Climate Conundrum: Warming Trends and Weather Extremes
Galgotias University and India Business Group Forge Pathways for India-UK Academic and Innovation Synergy