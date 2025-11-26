India is capable of hosting major events and will be among top-five sporting nations by 2047: Mandaviya.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:01 IST
India is capable of hosting major events and will be among top-five sporting nations by 2047: Mandaviya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- sports
- top-five
- Mandaviya
- events
- international
- 2047
- development
- athletes
- infrastructure
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Badminton Stars Shine at Syed Modi International
Khadi Garments Shine at International Gita Mahotsav
India's Gyanesh Kumar to Chair International IDEA in 2026
India's Path to Development: Following the Constitution to 2047
Women's Premier League Auction: Indian and International Stars Set for Big Deals