Air pollution: SC says it will take up issue on regular basis, matter should not be taken up on 'ceremonial' basis around Diwali.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Air pollution: SC says it will take up issue on regular basis, matter should not be taken up on 'ceremonial' basis around Diwali.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open
Delhi's Breathless Battle: Congress Urges Action on Air Quality Crisis
Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Deteriorates Amid Volcanic Ash Threat
Delhi Initiates GRAP Stage III as Air Quality Worsens
NCR's Air Quality Response Plan Revamped Amid Deteriorating Conditions