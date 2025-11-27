FBI director says National Guard shooting is being investigated as act of terrorism, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:07 IST
FBI director says National Guard shooting is being investigated as act of terrorism, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FBI
- National Guard
- shooting
- terrorism
- investigation
- AP
- crime
- law enforcement
- security
- threat
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation
Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab
Tragic Collapse Spurs Urgent Sports Infrastructure Overhaul in Haryana
Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust Gains FCRA Approval
Chandra Pal Singh Yadav's Triumphant Return as ICA-AP Chairman