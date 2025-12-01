Record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections biggest strength of democracy: PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Winter session.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 10:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections biggest strength of democracy: PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Winter session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Call for Harmony: LJP's Chirag Paswan Urges Opposition for Productive Winter Parliament Session
Parliament Drama: Congress Hits Back at PM Modi Over Accusations
Parliament: A Platform for Delivery, Not Drama, Says PM Modi
Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off: Calls for Active MP Participation
Parliament Showdown: Congress Demands Discussion on Booth Level Officer Deaths