Rory McIlroy's late birdie burst means he''ll be playing on the weekend at the Australian Open

Not before a bit of back-nine drama at Royal Melbourne, Rory McIlroy has made the weekend at the Australian Open after shooting a 3-under 68 on Friday to finish inside the 36-hole cut line.

McIlroy, who was 2-under on the tournament, was seven strokes behind leaders Daniel Rodriques (64) and Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson (66), who had 9-under totals of 133.

The leading pair were one shot clear of third-place Min Woo Lee, who shot 65 Friday. Adam Scott (66) was in a tie for fourth with Cameron Smith (65), who avoided adding to his tally of seven consecutive missed cuts.

McIlroy started the day at 1-over after a 72 on Thursday, tied for 57th and trailing the leaders by seven shots. At the time, that was just one shot inside the expected cut of 2-over.

He birdied one hole and had eight pars on his front nine Friday, then had four more pars before making a bogey on the par-5 14th. He missed the fairway to the right off the tee and ended up under a tea tree. McIlroy then whiffed on his next shot as his club got stuck in a branch but he recovered to make a 6.

That put him outside the 36-hole cut, but he birdied the next hole, the par-3 15th, to put himself back at even-par and safe, at least at that stage.

He parred the 16th to stay at even-par then perhaps made his shot of the tournament — from the patchy rough on 17, swinging through a small bush this time, where he tapped in for birdie after a long eagle putt went just wide.

That moved McIlroy to 1-under on the tournament and up about 20 places on the leaderboard, leaving him safe for the weekend, particularly after he birdied the 18th.

"With the wind, it played like a different golf course today," McIlroy said. "I certainly haven't played my best over the past couple of days but it was nice to finish the way I did. Delighted to be here for the weekend . . . seven isn't too far back.'' On his whiffed shot from under the trees, he said: "Not one of my finer moments but nice to be able to come back over the last few holes." Co-leader Neergard-Peterson missed the cut last week at the Australian PGA Championship.

"Certainly I feel like I've proved over the last year or so that I have the level to compete out here and be in the thick of things on Sunday," Neergard-Petersen said.

McIlroy, whose pre-tournament news conference included comments that Royal Melbourne was not the best sandbelt course in the city, had a wild opening round containing six bogeys and five birdies.

McIlroy, the Race to Dubai winner, is making his first appearance at the Australian Open since 2015 — he won it in 2013.

The winner of the Australian Open, which is the second event on the European tour's new schedule of tournaments for late this year and 2026, receives a Masters exemption next year. And the top three finishers not already exempt will qualify for the British Open in 2026 at Royal Birkdale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)