China's Li Qiang to meet with top international economic officials

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:02 IST
China's Li Qiang to meet with top international economic officials
China's Premier Li Qiang will hold talks with leaders of ten international economic organisations in Beijing on December 9, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Participants include World Bank President Ajay Banga, the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and the World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the ministry said in a statement.

