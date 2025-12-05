China's Li Qiang to meet with top international economic officials

China's Premier Li Qiang will hold talks with leaders of ten international economic organisations in Beijing on December 9, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Participants include World Bank President Ajay Banga, the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and the World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)