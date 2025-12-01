Those in power playing 'dramebazi' game; BJP should end distraction drama, engage in debate on people's real issues: Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Those in power playing 'dramebazi' game; BJP should end distraction drama, engage in debate on people's real issues: Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharge
- BJP
- debate
- politics
- distraction
- issues
- dramatics
- dialogue
- public concerns
- criticism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Instead of addressing issues before Parliament, PM Modi once again made his 'dramebazi delivery': Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
ED issues Rs 466-cr FEMA show cause notice to Kerala CM, ex-finance minister Issac, CM's secy Abraham in KIIFB Masala Bond case: Officials.
Delhi blast exposed govt; we want discussion on security issues, says CPI-M leader John Brittas after all-party meet.
Delhi Voters Highlight Civic Issues in MCD By-elections
Opposition Poised to Spotlight Key Issues at All-Party Pre-Winter Session Meet