It is govt's responsibility to do something; children are dying, old people are also finding it difficult: Sonia Gandhi on air pollution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
It is govt's responsibility to do something; children are dying, old people are also finding it difficult: Sonia Gandhi on air pollution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement