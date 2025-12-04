Left Menu

BJP TN unit chief Nainar Nagenthran arrested when he tried to go atop hill in Madurai to light 'Karthigai deepam' lamp.

PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:14 IST
BJP TN unit chief Nainar Nagenthran arrested when he tried to go atop hill in Madurai to light 'Karthigai deepam' lamp.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP TN unit chief Nainar Nagenthran arrested when he tried to go atop hill in Madurai to light 'Karthigai deepam' lamp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXPLAINER-Why are hepatitis B vaccines given to newborns?

EXPLAINER-Why are hepatitis B vaccines given to newborns?

 Global
2
U'khand CM visits MP Mahesh Sharma's Noida residence, offers condolences on mother's demise

U'khand CM visits MP Mahesh Sharma's Noida residence, offers condolences on ...

 India
3
UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's error

UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025