BJP TN unit chief Nainar Nagenthran arrested when he tried to go atop hill in Madurai to light 'Karthigai deepam' lamp.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:14 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP TN unit chief Nainar Nagenthran arrested when he tried to go atop hill in Madurai to light 'Karthigai deepam' lamp.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karthigai
- Nainar Nagenthran
- Madurai
Advertisement