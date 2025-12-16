IRDAI being empowered to disgorge wrongful gains made by insurers and distribute them to affected insurance policyholders: FM in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
