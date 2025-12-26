India supports free, fair polls in Bangladesh; this development should be seen in that context: MEA on return of BNP's Tarique Rahman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
India supports free, fair polls in Bangladesh; this development should be seen in that context: MEA on return of BNP's Tarique Rahman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tarique Rahman
- India
- Bangladesh