Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday described the publication of the Constitution in Santhali language as another major step towards honouring Indian languages, and said it was a matter of pride for the community and the entire nation.President Droupadi Murmu released the Constitution of India in Santhali on Thursday.Shah also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic step of publishing the Constitution of India in Santhali, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:35 IST
Another major step towards honouring Indian languages: Shah on Constitution in Santhali
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday described the publication of the Constitution in Santhali language as another major step towards honouring Indian languages, and said it was a matter of pride for the community and the entire nation.

President Droupadi Murmu released the Constitution of India in Santhali on Thursday.

Shah also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic step of publishing the Constitution of India in Santhali, an official statement said. In a post in Hindi on X, the Union minister said, ''Another major step towards honouring Indian languages. The publication of our Constitution in the Santali language is a matter of pride for the Santali community as well as for the entire country.'' ''This Constitution, published in the Ol Chiki script, will reach the tribal society with the ideals and values of our Constitution in an even clearer form and will fulfil the dream of our Constitution makers. Heartfelt thanks to PM Modi for this historic work,'' he added. The Santhali language, which was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Amendment Act, 2003, is one of the most ancient living languages of India.

It is spoken by a significant number of tribal people in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.

Latest News

