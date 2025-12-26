Incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh cannot be brushed aside as media exaggeration or dismissed as political violence: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh cannot be brushed aside as media exaggeration or dismissed as political violence: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh