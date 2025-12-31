Seven people have died so far in diarrhoea outbreak due to contaminated water in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, confirms city mayor.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:56 IST
Seven people have died so far in diarrhoea outbreak due to contaminated water in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, confirms city mayor.
