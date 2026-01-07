2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case: Gulfisha Fatima, one of the accused granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:34 IST
- India
