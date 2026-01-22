Poor people got right to work under MGNREGA; PM Modi, BJP want to finish that concept: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Poor people got right to work under MGNREGA; PM Modi, BJP want to finish that concept: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RahulGandhi
- BJP
- MGNREGA
- PMModi
- Employment
- RightToWork
- India
- Politics
- EconomicDisadvantage
- Criticism
ALSO READ
India's Pharma and MedTech Sectors Urge Strategic Funding for Innovation
Indian Film Festival 2026: A Cinematic Bridge Between India and Singapore
India's Power Network Hits Record with Massive Expansion
Historic India-EU Trade Agreement Set to Create Monumental Market
India's Coffee Export Dynamics: A Blend of Value and Volume Shifts