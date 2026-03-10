Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

Railways remain one of the most critical components of global transportation systems, supporting both passenger mobility and freight logistics. However, maintaining vast rail infrastructure networks has become increasingly complex as aging assets, extreme weather events, and rising traffic volumes place additional strain on tracks and supporting structures.

A new academic review explores how digital innovation is reshaping infrastructure management. Their study, “Digitalised Predictive Maintenance in Railways: A Systematic Review of AI, BIM, and Digital Twins,” published in the journal Infrastructures, analyzes how emerging digital technologies can improve predictive maintenance and reduce operational disruptions

AI driving data-based maintenance decisions

AI plays a key role in enabling predictive maintenance within railway systems. The study explains that modern rail networks generate massive volumes of data through sensors, inspection vehicles, monitoring equipment, and operational records. AI technologies are capable of processing and analyzing these datasets to identify patterns associated with infrastructure degradation.

Machine learning algorithms can detect subtle changes in track alignment, vibration signals, temperature fluctuations, or structural stress levels that may indicate emerging faults. These algorithms learn from historical data and operational trends to predict when components are likely to fail. Such predictive insights allow infrastructure managers to schedule maintenance activities at the most effective time, reducing the risk of sudden failures and minimizing service interruptions.

AI applications in railway maintenance extend across multiple areas of infrastructure monitoring. Track geometry monitoring systems can analyze rail alignment and surface conditions to identify irregularities that may compromise safety. Image recognition algorithms can examine photographs captured by inspection drones or trackside cameras to detect cracks, corrosion, or mechanical damage in rail components. Predictive analytics models can also forecast degradation patterns in rolling stock, signaling systems, and power supply infrastructure.

The study notes that AI technologies not only enhance fault detection but also improve decision-making processes within railway maintenance operations. Instead of relying on manual interpretation of inspection results, infrastructure managers can use AI-generated insights to prioritize maintenance tasks based on risk levels and operational impact. This data-driven approach enables more efficient allocation of maintenance resources and reduces unnecessary interventions.

Another important benefit highlighted in the research is the ability of AI systems to continuously improve their predictive accuracy. As railway monitoring systems collect more operational data over time, machine learning models refine their predictions and adapt to evolving infrastructure conditions. This continuous learning capability allows predictive maintenance systems to become increasingly reliable and responsive.

However, the study also stresses that successful implementation of AI in railway maintenance requires robust data management systems. In many railway networks, data is stored across multiple platforms and departments, making integration and analysis challenging. Overcoming these data fragmentation issues is essential for unlocking the full potential of AI-driven predictive maintenance.

BIM creating a digital backbone for railway infrastructure

Building Information Modeling serves as another critical component of digitalized railway maintenance. BIM provides a comprehensive digital representation of infrastructure assets, allowing engineers and asset managers to visualize and manage railway components throughout their lifecycle.

In the context of railway infrastructure, BIM models include detailed information about tracks, bridges, tunnels, stations, and other structural elements. These digital models integrate engineering specifications, construction data, maintenance records, and operational parameters into a unified platform. This integration allows infrastructure managers to track the condition and history of each asset within the railway system.

The study highlights that BIM significantly improves collaboration among stakeholders involved in railway infrastructure management. Engineers, maintenance teams, planners, and policymakers can access shared digital models that provide accurate information about infrastructure conditions and maintenance requirements. This shared understanding reduces miscommunication and improves coordination between different departments and organizations.

BIM also supports lifecycle management of railway assets. Infrastructure components often remain in service for decades, making long-term monitoring and documentation essential. By maintaining detailed digital records, BIM systems help asset managers track maintenance activities, structural modifications, and inspection results over time. This historical data becomes valuable for planning future upgrades and predicting infrastructure performance.

In predictive maintenance frameworks, BIM models provide the structural context needed to interpret sensor data and AI-generated insights. When monitoring systems detect anomalies in infrastructure behavior, BIM models allow engineers to visualize the affected components and assess potential risks. This capability enhances the accuracy and efficiency of maintenance planning.

Another advantage identified in the study is BIM’s ability to support infrastructure modernization and expansion projects. As railway networks grow and evolve, digital models provide a reliable reference for designing upgrades, integrating new technologies, and minimizing disruptions during construction activities.

Despite these benefits, the study notes that implementing BIM across large railway networks presents technical and organizational challenges. Creating accurate digital models for existing infrastructure requires extensive data collection and coordination among stakeholders. Additionally, maintaining up-to-date BIM models demands consistent data management practices and digital integration across maintenance operations.

Digital twins connecting real-time data with infrastructure models

Digital twin technology represents the next step in integrating AI and BIM within predictive maintenance systems. A digital twin is a dynamic virtual representation of a physical asset or system that continuously updates using real-time operational data.

In railway infrastructure, digital twins create a live digital environment where data from sensors, monitoring systems, and operational platforms converge with BIM-based infrastructure models. This integrated system allows railway operators to monitor asset performance in real time and simulate different maintenance scenarios before implementing them in the physical world.

The study explains that digital twins provide powerful capabilities for predictive maintenance and infrastructure management. By continuously analyzing real-time data streams, digital twins can detect emerging faults, evaluate infrastructure health, and forecast the impact of various operational conditions. These insights allow infrastructure managers to identify risks earlier and respond more effectively.

Digital twin platforms also enable advanced simulation capabilities. Engineers can test different maintenance strategies, operational adjustments, or infrastructure upgrades within the digital environment before applying them to the actual railway system. This simulation capability reduces uncertainty and supports more informed decision-making.

Another significant advantage of digital twins lies in their ability to integrate diverse data sources. Railway infrastructure monitoring often involves multiple technologies, including sensor networks, inspection vehicles, weather monitoring systems, and operational databases. Digital twins provide a unified platform that connects these data streams and transforms them into actionable insights.

The study highlights that digital twin technology also plays a crucial role in improving infrastructure resilience in the face of environmental challenges. Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events that can damage railway infrastructure, including heatwaves that deform tracks and floods that weaken structural foundations. By combining environmental monitoring data with predictive analytics, digital twins help railway operators anticipate climate-related risks and plan preventive maintenance measures.

However, implementing digital twin systems requires significant investment in digital infrastructure, sensor networks, and data integration platforms. The study identifies interoperability challenges as another major barrier. AI algorithms, BIM models, and digital twin platforms often rely on different data formats and standards, which can complicate system integration. Developing standardized frameworks for data exchange will be essential for large-scale adoption.

Cybersecurity also emerges as an important consideration. As railway infrastructure becomes increasingly connected through digital monitoring systems and cloud-based platforms, protecting these systems from cyber threats becomes critical. Ensuring secure data transmission and robust cybersecurity protocols is therefore a key requirement for digitalized predictive maintenance.

Toward a new era of intelligent railway infrastructure

The integration of AI, BIM, and digital twin technologies signals a major transformation in the management of railway infrastructure. Instead of responding to failures after they occur, predictive maintenance systems allow operators to anticipate problems and intervene proactively.

Digitalized predictive maintenance offers multiple benefits for railway networks. Improved fault detection and predictive analytics can enhance operational safety, reduce maintenance costs, and minimize service disruptions. At the same time, more efficient maintenance strategies can extend the lifespan of infrastructure assets and support long-term sustainability goals.

For railway operators, adopting these digital technologies requires not only technical investment but also organizational transformation. Infrastructure managers must develop new expertise in data analytics, digital modeling, and system integration. Workforce training and interdisciplinary collaboration will be essential for successfully implementing predictive maintenance frameworks.

The research also calls for coordinated efforts among governments, industry stakeholders, and academic institutions to accelerate digital transformation in railway infrastructure. Establishing common standards, promoting data sharing, and supporting technological innovation will help unlock the full potential of predictive maintenance systems.