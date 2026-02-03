K'taka CM Siddaramaiah moves resolution in Assembly urging Centre to immediately repeal VB-G RAM G act and reinstate MGNREGA.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:55 IST
