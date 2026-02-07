Central govt's decisive action against Maoists ended fear and distrust in Bastar: President Murmu in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur.
PTI | Jagdalpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Central govt's decisive action against Maoists ended fear and distrust in Bastar: President Murmu in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur.
- President Murmu
- Bastar
- Chhattisgarh
- Maoists
- Jagdalpur
- government
- peace
- stability
- security
- development
