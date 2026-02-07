Sumit Nagal loses opening singles of Davis Cup Qualifiers tie to Guy De Ouden 0-6 6-4 3-6; India trail Netherlands 0-1 in Bengaluru.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:05 IST
Sumit Nagal loses opening singles of Davis Cup Qualifiers tie to Guy De Ouden 0-6 6-4 3-6; India trail Netherlands 0-1 in Bengaluru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Historic Chase: Bengaluru Triumphs in Epic WPL Final
Thrilling Victory: Bengaluru Women Shine with Exceptional Performance
Pushing for Progress: Bengaluru-Pune-Mumbai Rail Corridor Gains Momentum
Consulates in Bengaluru on High Alert After Hoax Bomb Threats
Sun Pharma Joins Hands with Royal Challengers Bengaluru