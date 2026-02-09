Scotland beat debutants Italy by 73 runs in T20 World Cup match in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
