PTI | Lahore | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:32 IST
Pakistan has withdrawn decision to boycott T20 World Cup match against India after request from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Pak govt source.
Government of Pakistan directs Pakistan cricket team to take field against India on February 15 for its T20 World Cup fixture.
This decision has been taken with the aim of protecting spirit of cricket: Pak govt on withdrawing boycott of T20WC game against India.
