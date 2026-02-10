Eight oppn MPs were arbitrarily suspended; they are being penalised merely for exercising democratic rights: Oppn in notice against Speaker.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
