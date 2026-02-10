After Special Revision, final voters' list published in Assam with 2.49 crore names, down by 0.97 pc from draft roll: EC official.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:29 IST
Country: India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
